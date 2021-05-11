Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A12 update reportedly comes with May security patch while Galaxy A02s update comes with April security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 May 2021 11:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A12 (left) and Galaxy A02s were released with Android 10 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s update is rolling out in Russia
  • Galaxy A12 gets One UI 3.1 Core, Galaxy A02s gets vanilla One UI 3.1
  • The update is expected to roll out to other regions soon

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s are reportedly receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. While the former is receiving the Core version of One UI 3.1, the latter is reportedly receiving the vanilla One UI 3.1. The update is reportedly rolling out in Russia as of now and it is expected that it will be rolled out in other regions in the next few days or weeks. Both Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s were announced in November 2020 but ran Android 10-based One UI.

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s changelog

The Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s was first reported by SamMobile. The update for the Samsung smartphones is being rolled out in Russia as of now, as per the report. It can be expected that the South Korean tech giant will release the update in other regions soon. There is, however, no official confirmation from Samsung on when other regions will receive the update. Both the smartphones will get a host of Android 11 features like a refreshed UI, more lock screen widgets, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, improved security, among others.

While the update for Galaxy A12 reportedly comes bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch, Samsung is updating the Galaxy A02s with the April 2021 Android security patch. The firmware version for the former is A125FXXU1BUE3 and for the latter is A025FXXU2BUDC. There is no information regarding the size of the update. The smartphones should ideally be updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy A12 in February 2021. It ran Android 10-based One UI 2.5 Core. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. It features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A02s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s was announced in November 2020 and ran Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has yet to be launched in India and it may be powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC when it is launched. It will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
