Samsung Galaxy A11 is part of leaks again, and this time, a render has been leaked. With Samsung yet to announce the official launch date of the Galaxy A11 smartphone, photos that are slated to be the "official" ones have surfaced online. The alleged official photos of the smartphone show a triple camera setup on the rear and an Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch camera setup in the front. If true, this confirms the earlier rumours about the triple camera setup of Galaxy A11, where the main camera will have 13-megapixel sensor. Although the details of the two other sensors are still not known, it was reported that the front camera will feature an 8-megapixel sensor.

From the new photos, we can see a grey-variant of the smartphone, which appears to have a polycarbonate body. This body is not much of a surprise, as it was speculated that the South Korean electronics giant is aiming to make this a budget smartphone and can be expected to be priced at around the Rs. 10,000 mark in India. Additionally, we can also see the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in the photo, therefore, dispelling rumours about the in-display fingerprint sensor.

As reported earlier, Galaxy A11 is rumoured to come with Android 10 skinned with the One UI. Other leaks had indicated that the phone will come with at least 32GB of inbuilt storage and a minimum 4,000mAh battery.

While many of the smartphone's features remain in the dark, by looking at the predecessors of Galaxy A11, we can either expect something similar or a few upgrades. Earlier, a Geekbench listing had hinted at a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 2GB of RAM, similar to what was seen on Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A10 that was released last year. However, it is now rumoured that the new smartphone will sport an Exynos 7 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM.

Currently, Galaxy A10 is priced at starting Rs. 7,990 while the Galaxy A10s is available at price starting Rs. 8,499.