Samsung Galaxy A11 Leaked Back Panel Image Suggests Triple Camera Setup, Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Samsung Galaxy A11 is rumoured to run Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 15:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A11 Leaked Back Panel Image Suggests Triple Camera Setup, Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A11 is going to be a successor to the Galaxy A10s that was launched last year.

Highlights
  • The live image leak hints at a triple camera setup
  • The Galaxy A11 is also expected to sport a rear fingerprint scanner
  • The smartphone will run Android 10 out of the box

The Samsung Galaxy A11 has been constantly in the news thanks to the multiple leaks that have taken place over time. This smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance, and the US FCC. We have also seen a leaked live image of the frame of the smartphone that hinted that the smartphone could sport a hole-punch display on the top left corner of the display. Now another live image has leaked out that showcases the back panel of the smartphone and the triple camera module as well.

The fresh leak has been published by 91mobiles that indicates that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A11 will sport a triple camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup is vertically positioned on the left side of the smartphone. That's not all, it also reveals that the device will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back panel seems to have a plastic polycarbonate build. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A11 is expected to be a budget smartphone with a hole-punch display.

Samsung's Galaxy A11 will be the successor to the Galaxy A10s and rumours hint that the device will ship with Android 10 out of the box. The device will run One UI 2.0 and is expected to come with at least 32GB of storage. The battery capacity of the smartphone isn't known yet as rumours hint to a big 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh battery but the US FCC filing reports a 4,000mAh battery.

The other specifications of the smartphone are still unknown. A Geekbench listing had hinted at a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 2GB of RAM but it is highly unlikely that Samsung will launch the device with such an old processor. With a steady stream of leaks surfacing, the Galaxy A11 might just be very close to an official launch.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A11
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

