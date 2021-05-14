Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A11 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

It isn’t clear yet which Android security patch Samsung Galaxy A11 is getting with the latest update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 May 2021 14:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A11 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display

  • Samsung Galaxy A11 is reportedly receiving the update in Panama
  • There isn’t much information available regarding the changelog as of now
  • Samsung Galaxy A11 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor

Samsung Galaxy A11 is reportedly receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update is reported to be rolling out in Panama at the moment and it is expected that other regions will get the update soon. The Galaxy A11 also receives an updated Android security patch with the update but it is not clear if it is getting the April or May 2021 update. This is the first major OS update for the smartphone as it was launched in March 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As per a report by YTECHB, Samsung is updating the Galaxy A11 with One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. There isn't much known about the changelog at the moment.

As per the report, the firmware version for the smartphone is A115MUBU2BUE1 but the size of the update is not known. It is still recommended that the phone is updated while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. Head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to manually check for the update if you have an eligible handset.

Samsung Galaxy A11 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an unnamed 1.8GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A11 sports a triple rear camera, that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, placed inside a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. Samsung Galaxy A11 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A11 Changelog, Samsung Galaxy A11 Specifications, One UI, One UI 3 1, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Fake Apps Masked as Cryptocurrency, Trading, Banking Apps Duping iOS, Android Customers: Sophos

Samsung Galaxy A11 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
