Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage

Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage

Samsung Galaxy A11 is speculated to carry model number SM-A115.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage

Samsung Galaxy A11 could debut as successor to Galaxy A10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A11 is said to launch Asia and Africa markets
  • The Samsung phone was earlier spotted receiving trademark
  • Samsung is said to offer Black and White colour options

Samsung Galaxy A11 will debut with Android 10 out-of-the-box, according to a media report. The new Samsung phone is speculated to launch next year alongside other Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the rumoured Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A71. A previous report suggested that the Galaxy A family in 2020 would include as many as eight smartphones that all are likely to run Android 10 along with a new One UI version on top. The Galaxy A11 in the range is said to come with at least 32GB of onboard storage.

Running Android 10, the Samsung Galaxy A11 will carry model number SM-A115, reports SamMobile. The handset is said to come as a budget device and will be "primarily made available" in Asia and Africa. We can safely expect its launch in India -- especially considering the company's existing presence in the country.

The Galaxy A11 is reported to have 32GB of internal storage. Also, it is said to come in Black and White colour options. The smartphone is likely to be the successor to the Galaxy A10 that Samsung launched in India earlier this year.

Back in late July, the Samsung Galaxy A11 was spotted receiving trademark certification by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The phone was amongst the nine trademarks suggesting the names of the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. Moreover, the Galaxy A91 is rumoured to come as the top-end model in the new lineup with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

A Wi-Fi certification supposedly suggesting the Samsung Galaxy A51 with model number SM-A515F/DSM hinted at Android 10 presence by default. Other smartphone models in the Galaxy A-series range are also likely to run the latest Android.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Honor V30 Alleged Press Renders Show Familiar Punch-Hole Design, Reveal Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  5. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  8. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Jio, BSNL Said to Be Waiting, Watching Evolving Mobile Tariff Scenario
  10. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage
  2. Honor V30 Alleged Press Renders Show Familiar Punch-Hole Design, Reveal Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Redmi K30 5G to Launch in December, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  4. Huawei Nova 6 5G to Launch on December 5, Teasers Suggests Dual Hole-Punch Display, Night Scene 2.0, More Features
  5. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications, Everything You Should Know
  6. Realme 5s Specifications Tipped on Geekbench Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  7. Apple Set to Host Special Event on December 2 to 'Honour' Favourite Apps, Games
  8. T-Mobile CEO John Legere Stepping Down Next Year, Even as Sprint Deal Not Done
  9. Mario Shopping Kart: Nintendo Unveils Tokyo Store to Lure Casual Gamers
  10. Jio, BSNL Said to Be Waiting, Watching Evolving Mobile Tariff Scenario
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.