Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 Price Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 were both launched in March.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2020 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy A11 features a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A11 is already available for purchase in Thailand
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 is available for pre-orders in the Netherlands
  • Both phones are yet to arrive in global markets

Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 prices have been revealed. Both Samsung phones were unveiled in March with triple rear cameras. In terms of differences, the Galaxy A11 debuted as the successor to the Galaxy A10 and features a hole-punch display design. The Galaxy A41, on the other hand, was launched as the successor to the Galaxy A40 and included a waterdrop-style display notch. The Galaxy A11 comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options. However, the Galaxy A41 has a single 4GB RAM variant.

Samsung Galaxy A11 price, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A11 price is set at THB 5,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the 3GB RAM variant. The phone is already available for purchase in Thailand through the Samsung online store. However, there are no details about the global availability of the smartphone. The company has also not provided any information about its 2GB RAM option.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A11 was unveiled online in March as the successor to the Galaxy A10. The phone comes in Black, Blue, Red, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A41 price, availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A41 price is set at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, as announced through a press statement. The phone is available for pre-orders in the Netherlands. Details about its global availability and pricing are yet to be revealed, though. Moreover, it comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colour options.

In March, the Samsung Galaxy A41 went official through a listing that emerged on NTT DoCoMo's site in Japan.

Samsung Galaxy A11 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A11 runs Android and features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the 1.8GHz SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A41 runs Android and has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Further, the handset comes with a 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that has an f/2.0 lens.

galaxy a41

Samsung Galaxy A41 features a waterdrop-style Infinity-U Display

 

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A41 has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a 3,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A11 price, Samsung Galaxy A11 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A41 price, Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A41, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
