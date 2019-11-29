Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications Leak Tips Storage, Model Numbers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 said to be offered in 64GB and 128GB options.

29 November 2019
Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications Leak Tips Storage, Model Numbers

Samsung Galaxy A41 will reportedly be offered in 64GB

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A11 reportedly bears the model number SM-A115X
  • All Galaxy A-series phones are expected to run on Android 10
  • Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 are expected to sport triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, and Samsung Galaxy A41 phones are anticipated models in the next generation of the Galaxy A-series smartphones. Now, the model numbers of the three phones have been leaked, and they all should offer up to 128GB storage models. Base variants on most of the 2020 Galaxy A-series lineup will include 64GB storage. The Galaxy A family in 2020 would include as many as eight smartphones that all are likely to run Android 10 along with a new One UI version on top.

Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice have leaked that the Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, and Samsung Galaxy A41 phones will bear model numbers SM-A115X, SM-A315X, and SM-A415X, respectively. These mid-range phones will offer up to 128GB storage at the maximum, and most of the A-series phones will include 64GB storage. While this report doesn't detail how much storage each phone will exactly entail, SamMobile's sources suggest that the Galaxy A31 will be offered in 64GB and 128GB options, a step above from the 32GB and 64GB options offered by the predecessor Galaxy A30. The Galaxy A41 will be offered in 64GB, the report says, but doesn't offer any other storage option details.

A previous report about the Samsung Galaxy A11 suggests that it will offer at least 32GB of internal storage. Past leaks also suggest that the Galaxy A31 will sport a triple rear camera setup – 16-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A41 will also house a triple rear camera setup, but it will see the main sensor bump to 24-megapixel, while it will continue to sport an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy A51 is one the most leaked phones in the 2020 Galaxy A-series lineup, and the phone is expected to launch first. It is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and has been spotted on different certification sites, tipping its imminent launch.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A41, Samsung Galaxy A11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications, SAmsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications Leak Tips Storage, Model Numbers
Comment
 
 

