After recently launching Galaxy A10e in the US, South Korean tech giant Samsung now appears to be working on a new budget smartphone - Galaxy A10s. As it has reportedly been listed by a US telecommunications regulator for certification, a US launch can be expected. Right now, it's uncertain whether the purported Samsung Galaxy A10s will make its way to India.

In a recent development, a smartphone purported to be the Samsung Galaxy A10s was listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website as SMA107F, GSMArena reported late on Saturday, citing Slashleaks.

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy A10s has a 3,900mAh battery. The phone measures 157mm in length, 75.8mm in width, and 174.3 mm (roughly 6.86 inches) diagonally.

The FCC listing shows the Samsung Galaxy A10s with a dual camera setup accompanied by a flash. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone. The Galaxy A10s is expected to be an upgraded variant of the already launched Galaxy A10. A 3.5mm headphone jack was also spotted.

According to an older rumour, the Samsung Galaxy A10s would be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor under the hood along with 2GB RAM. In terms of software, the phone will have Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box.

Written with inputs from IANS