Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM storage variant is set to be available for purchase in India today. The latest development comes weeks after Samsung started selling the Galaxy A10s 2GB RAM variant in the country. Launched back in late August, the Galaxy A10s is available as the successor to the Galaxy A10. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup and sports a waterdrop-style display notch design. Unlike the Galaxy A10 that had a 3,400mAh battery, the Galaxy A10s packs a larger, 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Samsung says in a press statement that the phone will go on sale through various retail stores, Samsung India E-Shop, Samsung Opera House, and major online portals in the country starting today. Moreover, the phone comes in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. At the time of writing, it wasn't listed for purchase on the Samsung India E-Shop however.

As we mentioned, Samsung initially started selling the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Galaxy A10s in the country. The phone in both variants was launched in the Indian market back in late August with a starting price of Rs. 9,499.

The Samsung Galaxy A10, the predecessor of the Galaxy A10s, debuted in India earlier this year with an initial price of Rs. 8,490.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie with the company's custom skin on top. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A10s houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The handset also has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Galaxy A10s has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung has provided a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Galaxy A10s. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 156.9x75.8x7.8mm