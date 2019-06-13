Samsung Galaxy A10e has been unveiled in the US -- alongside the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50 that both are already available for purchase in the Indian market. The new Galaxy A-series phone comes as an inferior variant of the Galaxy A10. Key highlights of the Galaxy A10e include an Infinity-V Display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A50 in the US market through Verizon, while the Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A20 are set to debut in the coming weeks. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A10e has been spotted in leaks for months now.

Samsung Galaxy A10e price

The Samsung Galaxy A10e price in India starts at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500). The phone has been announced with a lone 32GB storage option. Moreover, details about the global availability and pricing of the Galaxy A10e are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Galaxy A10 was launched in India back in late February with a price tag of Rs. 8,490, though it currently retails at Rs. 7,990. It went on sale following the availability of the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 models in March.

In addition to the Galaxy A10e, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50 in the US. The Galaxy A50 is available with a starting price of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 24,300), whereas the Galaxy A20 will go on sale soon with an initial price of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 17,370).

The Galaxy A50 was launched in India alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 with a starting price of Rs. 19,990. The Galaxy A20, on the other hand, debuted in the Indian market in April and is presently available at Rs. 11,490.

Samsung Galaxy A10e specifications

Samsung hasn't detailed the complete specifications of the Galaxy A10e yet. However, the official press release mentions that the phone features a 5.83-inch Infinity-V Display. The Galaxy A10e also sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and packs a 3,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone has 32GB of onboard storage.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel and comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an f/1.9 lens. Also, it packs a 3,400mAh battery.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed the SoC and operating system available on the Galaxy A10e. A Geekbench listing recently suggested that the phone runs Android 9 Pie with One UI and is powered by an Exynos 7884 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones in India surpassed the mark of five million sales in just 70 days of their launch. The South Korean giant is also targeting to make its Galaxy A series a $4-billion (roughly Rs. 27,796 crores) brand in the Indian market.