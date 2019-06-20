Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S10 Series Receiving June Android Security Patch: Reports

Samsung is on a software update spree

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 15:47 IST
Samsung is reportedly updating a bunch of its phones with the latest security patch

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Note 8 is getting the June security patch in some countries
  • The Galaxy A10 is said to be receiving the update in India
  • The Galaxy A2 Core is also getting the June update

Samsung is on an update spree, reportedly patching a bunch of its phones with the latest Android security update. The latest ones are the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A2 Core, which are said to be receiving the June security patch. The company is also patching some of its older flagships, such as the Galaxy Note 8, which is also reportedly receiving the June 2019 Android security update. The latest flagship series, the Galaxy S10 series, are also reportedly receiving the update. Samsung, in the past, has been known to have a laid back attitude when it came to software updates but this is changing, for the better.

The news comes via SamMobile, which reported that all three of these phones are currently getting the latest software update. The updates for the Galaxy A10 and A2 Core are reportedly being rolled out in limited regions. The update for the Galaxy A10 is being rolled out in India, while the update for the Galaxy A2 Core is being rolled out in Iraq. The update should be rolling out in batches, so you should get it eventually as an update.

We don't have a complete changelog for what the update brings, other than the security patch, but it's possible that it fixes the compatibility issue with Telegram, as with the Galaxy A30's (Reviewrecent update did. Samsung has been updating a bunch of its recent phones with the latest security patch, and also adding new features to some of them. Recently, the Galaxy Note 9 (Review) received the June security patch and also the ‘Night' shooting mode in the camera app. Last month, the Galaxy M20 (Review) and Galaxy M10 (Review) started receiving the Android Pie update, which finally brought OneUI to those phones.

Looking at some of Samsung's older phones, the company is also reportedly rolling out the June security patch to the Galaxy Note 8. The new update changes the build number to N950FXXS6DSF2 and is said to be rolling out in Iraq, Vietnam, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Serbia, with more expected soon. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Note 8 is only getting the security update and not any new UI features.

Looking at some of its recent flagships, the June security update is also reportedly arriving on the Galaxy S10 series, which includes all three phones. The update is being pushed out in Hong Kong, but it won't be long before it reaches other countries too.

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OneUI, Android update
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

