Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20e smartphones are reportedly getting the Android 10 update along with the upgraded One UI 2.0, a year after their release. Although the Galaxy A10 users in India are receiving Android 10 update with March security patch, Samsung Galaxy A20e users in Slovakia are reportedly getting the Android 10 update with April security patch. It is expected that the South Korean tech company will globally roll out the operating system update in both phones in the upcoming weeks. Recently, Samsung Galaxy J6 too received its Android 10 update, as per a report.

As per an update screenshot shared by a user on Samsung Community, Samsung Galaxy A10 update comes with the firmware version A105FDDU3BTCA. Users can check the availability of the update by going to Settings > Software update. The update can be then downloaded by tapping Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Android 10 and UI 2.0 update posted on Samsung Community

"One UI 2 brings you Android 10, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like," Samsung update states. The update description further stated that some apps including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Note need to be updated individually after the operating system update.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A20e Android 10 update is available in Slovakia with firmware version A202FXXU3BTC7, a report by SamMobile claims. The Android 10 update comes with latest (April) security patch, the report added. Users can download the system update by selecting Software Update in the Settings menu. To recall, the Galaxy A20e phone was not launched in India.

Interestingly, as per the roadmap that Samsung released for the India market in November last year, the Galaxy A10 was scheduled to receive the system update in May.

Recently, [Samsung Galaxy J6](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-j6-5454) reportedly received its Android 10 update but it was only limited to Panama. Galaxy J6 users in India as per the roadmap will receive the update next month.

