Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped; May Feature 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A03s has made its way to several certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 August 2021 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03s may be offered in Black, Blue, and White colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s may cost EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for base model
  • The phone does not have a release date yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications have allegedly leaked along with a render showing off the colour options of the handset. The phone has been previously spotted in several leaks and listings on certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch. However, Samsung has not officially shared any details for the upcoming budget phone. The phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ and come with 6GB of RAM. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A03s may be offered in three colour options when it officially launches.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications (expected)

The latest leak on Samsung Galaxy A03s comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The phone is expected to run Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1. It may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display with 269ppi pixel density and 16 million colours. It may come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For photos and videos, Galaxy A03s could carry a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There could be a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Galaxy A03s could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Last week, the Galaxy A03s was allegedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing that hinted at the presence MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. As for the colour options, the render shows Black, Blue, and White colour options, aligning with an earlier tip.

Pricing for the Galaxy A03s was also leaked for an alleged 3GB + 32GB storage model that is expected to cost EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,100).

Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to launch in India soon as late last month, a support page for model number SM-A037F/DS went live on Samsung's official India website. It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on this Galaxy A03s yet but the model number associated with it has appeared on US FCC website, Wi-Fi Alliance, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, Geekbench benchmarking website, and Google Play Console listing.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones.
