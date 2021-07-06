Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35

Samsung Galaxy A03s scored 163 points in single-core tests and 847 points in multi-core tests on Geekbench.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 July 2021 11:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03s may sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to come with 4GB RAM
  • It was also spotted on BIS and Bluetooth SIG listing
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s may sport a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications have been tipped by its alleged listing on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphone may feature the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Geekbench listing implies that Samsung may be internally testing the smartphone before it makes an official announcement for it. Galaxy A03s was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, hinting that the Indian launch of the smartphone could also happen sometime soon. In May, some renders of the smartphone also surfaced, tipping what the smartphone could look like when launched.

The listing on Geekbench is for a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A037F. The BIS listing spotted last month was also for Samsung SM-A037F, suggesting that the phone listed on Geekbench could be Samsung Galaxy A03s. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter Class.

The Galaxy A03s smartphone scored 163 points in the single-core tests and 847 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also shows that the smartphone comes equipped with a 2.30GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The processor has the codename ARM MT6765V/WB which suggests that the Galaxy A03s will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A03s was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG. It suggests that the smartphone could come equipped with Bluetooth v5.

A report from late May tips how the design of the Galaxy A03s could look. 91Mobiles along with Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared some renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Additionally, it also shed some light on the possible specifications of the smartphone. It is expected that the design would be similar to its predecessor — Samsung Galaxy A02s — albeit with a few differences. The upcoming smartphone may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the micro-USB port could be replaced with a USB Type-C port.

For optics, renders for the Galaxy A03s show that it may sport a triple rear camera setup that is housed vertically in a rectangular module. It may come with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The 6.5-inch Infinity-V display is expected to come with a notch for the 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A03s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  3. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 Launching in India Today: All Details Here
  5. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  6. Redmi Watch Review : There's a Chink in The Armour
  7. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  8. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
  9. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped, Rumoured to Debut as OnePlus Nord 2 Competitor
  2. Twitter Loses Immunity Over User-Generated Content in India as It Fails to Comply With New IT Rules
  3. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35
  4. WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed
  5. Tech Firms May Be Forced to Quit Hong Kong Due to Privacy Law Changes, Asia Industry Group Warns
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9
  7. NFT Sales Volume Surges to $2.5 Billion in 2021 First Half, a Major Jump From $13.7 Million Last Year
  8. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. REvil Ransomware Attack: Coop, Other Affected Firms Could Take Weeks to Recover
  10. JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com