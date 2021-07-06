Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications have been tipped by its alleged listing on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphone may feature the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Geekbench listing implies that Samsung may be internally testing the smartphone before it makes an official announcement for it. Galaxy A03s was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, hinting that the Indian launch of the smartphone could also happen sometime soon. In May, some renders of the smartphone also surfaced, tipping what the smartphone could look like when launched.

The listing on Geekbench is for a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A037F. The BIS listing spotted last month was also for Samsung SM-A037F, suggesting that the phone listed on Geekbench could be Samsung Galaxy A03s. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter Class.

The Galaxy A03s smartphone scored 163 points in the single-core tests and 847 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also shows that the smartphone comes equipped with a 2.30GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The processor has the codename ARM MT6765V/WB which suggests that the Galaxy A03s will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A03s was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG. It suggests that the smartphone could come equipped with Bluetooth v5.

A report from late May tips how the design of the Galaxy A03s could look. 91Mobiles along with Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared some renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Additionally, it also shed some light on the possible specifications of the smartphone. It is expected that the design would be similar to its predecessor — Samsung Galaxy A02s — albeit with a few differences. The upcoming smartphone may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the micro-USB port could be replaced with a USB Type-C port.

For optics, renders for the Galaxy A03s show that it may sport a triple rear camera setup that is housed vertically in a rectangular module. It may come with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The 6.5-inch Infinity-V display is expected to come with a notch for the 5-megapixel selfie camera.

