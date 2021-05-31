Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications and design have been leaked. This is probably the first leak of the rumoured smartphone, which is speculated to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A02s that launched in November last year. As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a similar overall design as the Galaxy A02s, but it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port, which are missing from the Galaxy A02s.

91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), has shared some renders, which it claims are of the Samsung Galaxy A03s. Design-wise, the alleged Samsung smartphone looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy A02s, but, as mentioned, it comes with two major changes. The first is the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the second is the USB Type-C port instead of the Micro-USB port.

Samsung Galaxy A03s is seen carrying a triple rear camera setup in which the cameras are aligned vertically in a rectangular module with the edges rounded-off. On the front, there is a waterdrop-style notch display with a large chin. The smartphone is said to measure 166.6x75.9x9.1mm and include a 3.5 mm audio port.

As far as the specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A03s are concerned, the phone is said to sport a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display housing a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the notch. The smartphone is said to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel cameras. There is no information on the processor and the battery capacity of the smartphone yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s launched in November last year with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

