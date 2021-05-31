Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Design

Samsung Galaxy A03s design looks similar to the Galaxy A02s.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2021 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03s has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Galaxy A03s seen with a side fingerprint sensor
  • It could come with a 13-megapixel triple rear primary sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s may get a USB Type-C port for charging

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications and design have been leaked. This is probably the first leak of the rumoured smartphone, which is speculated to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A02s that launched in November last year. As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a similar overall design as the Galaxy A02s, but it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port, which are missing from the Galaxy A02s.

91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), has shared some renders, which it claims are of the Samsung Galaxy A03s. Design-wise, the alleged Samsung smartphone looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy A02s, but, as mentioned, it comes with two major changes. The first is the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the second is the USB Type-C port instead of the Micro-USB port.

Samsung Galaxy A03s is seen carrying a triple rear camera setup in which the cameras are aligned vertically in a rectangular module with the edges rounded-off. On the front, there is a waterdrop-style notch display with a large chin. The smartphone is said to measure 166.6x75.9x9.1mm and include a 3.5 mm audio port.

As far as the specifications of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A03s are concerned, the phone is said to sport a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display housing a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the notch. The smartphone is said to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel cameras. There is no information on the processor and the battery capacity of the smartphone yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s launched in November last year with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
