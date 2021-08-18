Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03s features a triple rear camera setup that is headline by a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2021 14:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03s comes in three colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s starts at Rs. 11,499
  • The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy A03s has launched in India as a budget-friendly offering from the company and the latest entrant in the Galaxy A-series. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. It features a notch for the selfie camera and thick bezels on all sides, which is common for smartphones in this range. The Samsung Galaxy A03s is offered in two RAM and storage configurations as well as three colours.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Black, Blue, and White colours with matte finish. It is available for purchase via Samsung.com, leading online portals, as well as across retail stores.

ICICI debit and credit cardholders who opt for financing from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance, or TVS can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A03s runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity V TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A03s packs a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the V-shaped notch houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5m headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Samsung Galaxy A03s include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the phone. In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A03s measures 164.2x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.

Vineet Washington
Twitter Testing Feature That Can Allow Users to Flag 'Misleading' Content

