Samsung Galaxy A03s price and colour options have surfaced online. The upcoming budget offering from Samsung is expected to be launched in three colour options. There has been no official announcement from Samsung regarding the launch of the Galaxy A03s, but several leaks and listings on certification websites suggest that it may launch soon. The smartphone has been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification websites, as well as on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, along with 91Mobiles, has shared that the 3GB + 32GB storage variant of the Galaxy A03s could cost EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,100). There could be other storage configurations on offer, but their prices have not been tipped yet. The tipster also shared that Samsung would launch the phone in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications (expected)

The Galaxy A03s has been spotted on various certification and benchmarking websites that have suggested the specifications Samsung may offer on the smartphone. A recent US FCC listing suggests that the smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery that has a TUV Rheinland certification.

Last month, the Galaxy A03s also appeared on Wi-Fi Alliance, hinting that the smartphone may be offered in two variants — SM-A037F and SM-A037F/DS. Alongside, the certification website also mentioned that the Samsung smartphone could come with single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. The Bluetooth SIG listing shows that it may come with Bluetooth v5.

The India launch of the smartphone seems imminent as the Galaxy A03s has been spotted on the BIS certification website. Additionally, the smartphone's support page is now visible on Samsung's website, which mentions that the phone's dual-SIM variant will launch in India.

The Geekbench listing shows that Samsung Galaxy A03s could be powered by a 2.30GHz processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The listed processor has the codename ARM MT6765V/WB, hinting that it could be a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The listing shows the smartphone scored 163 points in the single-core and 847 points in the multi-core tests.

