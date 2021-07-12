Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03s Now Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to come with single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct.

Updated: 12 July 2021 15:54 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A03s renders were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s may come in single and dual SIM variants
  • It may soon launch in India as it was spotted on the BIS site
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to be cosmetically similar to Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy A03s launch seems imminent as the phone has now apparently received Wi-Fi Alliance certification. The certification listing is for a Samsung device with the model number SM-A037F, which is associated with the upcoming Galaxy A03s. Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A03s may also launch in India as it was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site recently. The phone appeared on Geekbench last week that suggested some of its specifications. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) had also leaked the design of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site, which was first reported by SamMobile. Furthermore, the listings show that the smartphone is expected to come in two variants — SM-A037F and SM-A037F/DS. The DS at the end of the latter variant suggests that the particular variant may come with dual SIM support. Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy A03s with single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. The phone is also expected to run Android 11 based One UI 3.1.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy A03s was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing suggests that the smartphone may come equipped with a 2.3GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The codename for the processor is ARM MT6765V/WB, suggesting it could be the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A03s scored 163 points in single-core tests and 847 points in multi-core tests.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to launch in India soon as it was spotted on the BIS site. The smartphone was also spotted on a Bluetooth SIG site listing that linked the SM-A037F model number with the Galaxy A03s moniker.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration, with 91Mobiles showed some renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. The smartphone appears to be very similar to its predecessor — Samsung Galaxy A02s — albeit minor differences such as inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port replacing the Micro-USB port for charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Wi-Fi Alliance, Android 11
WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report

