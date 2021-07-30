Samsung Galaxy A03s India launch seems imminent as its support page has gone live on Samsung's India website. There has been no official announcement from Samsung about the phone, but various leaks and certification website listings suggest that the smartphone is approaching its launch date. Samsung Galaxy A03s has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commissions (FCC), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification sites, as well as Geekbench benchmarking website. And all of them have hinted at the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The support page with the model number SM-A037F/DS, said to belong to the Samsung Galaxy A03s, was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The support page doesn't mention the moniker of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. The model number indicates that the soon-to-be-launched smartphone will support dual-SIM. No other specifications were visible on the support page of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A03s has been spotted on multiple certification websites that have hinted at its specifications. The US FCC certification site suggests that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a TUV Rheinland certification.

Earlier this month, the Samsung smartphone was also spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, hinting that the Galaxy A03s may come in two variants — SM-A037F and SM-A037F/DS. The listing also says that the smartphone will come with single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. The upcoming India launch of the phone was also indicated by its BIS listing, whereas Bluetooth SIG site listing said it may come with Bluetooth v5.0.

The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Samsung Galaxy A03s scored 163 points in the single-core and 847 points in the multi-core tests. The listing shows that the smartphone may be powered by a 2.30GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The processor had the codename ARM MT6765V/WB, suggesting that the smartphone could feature a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

