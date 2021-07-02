Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A03s May Launch in India Soon, BIS Certification Suggests

Samsung Galaxy A03s has appeared on the BIS website with model number SM-A037F/DS.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2021 12:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03s May Launch in India Soon, BIS Certification Suggests

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A03s appeared on some renders in May

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s has received BIS certification
  • The Samsung phone has also appeared on Bluetooth SIG site
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s may come as successor to Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy A03s launch in India could be around the corner as the smartphone has apparently received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new Samsung phone, that first surfaced online in May, is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Galaxy A02s and include features such as triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. In addition to the BIS certification, Samsung Galaxy A03s has also surfaced on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website.

As reported by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy A03s has appeared on the BIS website wit model number SM-A037F/DS. The listing, which Gadgets 360 independently verified, also confirms that the phone received the certification just on Thursday.

The BIS certification doesn't mention whether the listed phone is Samsung Galaxy A03s. But nonetheless, the certification appearing on the Bluetooth SIG site clearly shows that the model number SM-A037F/DS is associated with the phone that has the Galaxy A03s product name.

Both certification sites do not reveal any specifications of Samsung Galaxy A03s, though the Bluetooth SIG site does mention Bluetooth v5 connectivity on the phone.

Having said that, some of its specifications as well as renders were leaked earlier this year to suggest what can be expected.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A03s is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It could also offer a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with two 2-megapixel sensors. Further, the phone could come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. It may also offer a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy A03s is said to measure 166.6x75.9x9.1mm.

Samsung has not yet provided any particular details about the Galaxy A03s launch. It is, therefore, safe to consider these details with some a pinch of salt.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A03s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A03s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Robinhood Reveals Breakneck Growth, Legal Pitfalls in IPO Filing
Samsung Galaxy A03s May Launch in India Soon, BIS Certification Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  2. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  3. Mi 11 Ultra Sale in India Announced: All You Need to Know
  4. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  6. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
  9. Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, and More on Netflix in July
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 ARM Build Runs on OnePlus 6T, Mi 8, and More
  2. Google Play to Publish New Apps on Store With Android App Bundle Starting August
  3. Cambridge University Researchers Use AI to Find 200 Drugs For COVID Treatment
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s May Launch in India Soon, BIS Certification Suggests
  5. Robinhood Reveals Breakneck Growth, Legal Pitfalls in IPO Filing
  6. Oppo F19, Oppo A53s, More Oppo Smartphones’ Prices Increased by Up to Rs. 1,000 in India
  7. Former Donald Trump Aide Jason Miller Launches Twitter-Like Social Media Site Gettr
  8. Dogecoin Sees Brief Rally After Elon Musk Tweets 'Baby Doge'
  9. LG Q92 Getting Stable Android 11-Based LG UX 10 Update
  10. Mi 11 Ultra Sale in India to Go Live in Limited Quantity, but There’s a Catch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com