Samsung Galaxy A03 is said to come with a 2.4GHz band with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 October 2021 18:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 is touted as the successor to the Galaxy A02 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is said to be powered by a Unisoc SC9836A SoC
  • The model number on Wi-Fi Alliance is SM-A032F/DS
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 will reportedly get a 5,00mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A03 has allegedly been spotted with a Wi-Fi Alliance certification, hinting that the launch of the smartphone may not be far off. The certification for the model SM-A032F/DS doesn't divulge much information but a previous report suggests that the Galaxy A03 will be powered by a Unisoc SC9836A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery and it is said to get a 3GB RAM variant as well, similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A02.

As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy A03 is thought to have been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, with model number SM-A032F/DS. The certification was spotted by 91Mobiles. Not much information about the Samsung smartphone is revealed from the certification. However, it does mention that the upcoming smartphone will be getting a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band with 802.11 b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. Furthemore, the certification also mentions that the SM-A032F/DS will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A03 was spotted in US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Geekbench listing. The US FCC listings mention that the upcoming smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also mentions the smartphone's network connectivity options and there's no mention of 5G connectivity. The model number on the US FCC listing is SM-A032M, while on Geekbench it is listed with SM-A032F — hinting at the existence of multiple models.

The Geekbench listing mentions that the Galaxy A03 will be powered by a Unisoc SC9836A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Similar to its predecessor — Galaxy A02 — the smartphone is speculated to get a 3GB RAM variant. The Geekbench listing also mentions that it will run Android 11. Further information on specifications of the Galaxy A03 are unavailable as of now. The smartphone is speculated to launch sometime later this year.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
