Samsung Galaxy A03 Support Pages Go Live in India, Russia; Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A03's model number is listed as SM-A032F/DS.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 October 2021 18:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 has been tipped to be powered by a Unisoc chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 will reportedly get a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is said to get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band with 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 said to run Android 11 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy A03 India launch could be around the corner as its support pages are now live on Samsung's website in India and Russia. As usual, the support pages do not divulge any information about the upcoming smartphone apart from its model number. However, previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A03 may be powered by a Unisoc chipset paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The upcoming smartphone has also been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung is yet to announce the budget-friendly smartphone.

The support pages for the Samsung Galaxy A03 on Samsung's website in India and Russia were spotted by 91mobiles. These pages mention that the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy smartphone will have SM-A032F/DS as its model number. The DS suffix on the model designation hints at the dual-SIM capabilities of the smartphone. Apart from this, no other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A03 were mentioned.

Last week, Samsung Galaxy A03 was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website with the model number SM-A032F/DS. The listing mentions that the upcoming smartphone will support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band with 802.11 b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. Furthermore, it mentions that the smartphone will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Late last month, the Samsung Galaxy A03 was also spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Geekbench benchmark listings. The US FCC listing suggests that the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It also mentions the network connectivity options for the upcoming Galaxy A03 and there is no mention of 5G connectivity.

The Geekbench listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy A03 will be powered by a Unisoc processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone is also speculated to get a 3GB RAM variant, similar to its predecessor Galaxy A02. Furthermore, the upcoming Galaxy smartphone is also shown to run Android 11 with possibly a One UI 3.1 (Core) skin on top.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
