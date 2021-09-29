Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specifications Tipped by US FCC, Geekbench Listings; Unisoc SoC Suggested

Samsung Galaxy A03 is said to launch before the end of this year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 September 2021 18:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specifications Tipped by US FCC, Geekbench Listings; Unisoc SoC Suggested

Samsung Galaxy A03 will be the successor to the Galaxy A02 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It will allegedly be powered by a Unisoc S9836A SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is said to get 2GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy A03's launch seems imminent as the smartphone was recently spotted in US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification and Geekbench benchmark listings. The US FCC listing suggests that the smartphone will get a 5,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Geekbench listing lists the Samsung Galaxy A03 with a Unisoc processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Samsung is yet to announce the Galaxy A03, which is expected to be a budget phone that replaces the Galaxy A02.

As mentioned, the listing on the US FCC website suggests that Samsung Galaxy A03 will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also mentions the network connectivity options that the smartphone will get and there is no mention of 5G connectivity. The FCC listing also states that the Samsung smartphone will have SM-A032M as its model number. However, the listing on Geekbench mentions the model number to be as SM-A032F. This hints at multiple variants.

The Geekbench listed suggests the Samsung Galaxy A03 will be powered by a Unisoc SC9836A chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone is also speculated to get a 3GB RAM variant, akin to its predecessor — Galaxy A02. The Galaxy A03 is also shown to run Android 11 with possibly a One UI 3.1 (Core) skin on top. Other specifications of the smartphone are not yet known.

Both listings were first spotted by SamMobile. It is speculated that Samsung Galaxy A03 will launch sometime later this year.

Last month, Samsung launched another budget offering, the Galaxy A03s in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V TFT display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A03, Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications, US FCC, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
Google Tells EU Court Paying to Pre-Install Google Search on Phones Was Necessary to Pit Android Against Apple

Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specifications Tipped by US FCC, Geekbench Listings; Unisoc SoC Suggested
