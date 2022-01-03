Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale Starting January 10 in Vietnam

Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale Starting January 10 in Vietnam

Samsung Galaxy A03 base model with 3GB RAM + 32GB is priced at VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,700).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 January 2022 19:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale Starting January 10 in Vietnam

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 48-megapixel main sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 features Dolby Atmos support
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset will go on sale starting January 10

Samsung Galaxy A03 price has been officially announced by the South Korean smartphone brand, alongside its availability details. The Galaxy A-series smartphone was unveiled in November last year, but the company did not reveal the price at that time. Samsung Galaxy A03 is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and will be available for purchase in Vietnam starting January 10. The handset is listed in two RAM + storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Galaxy A03 features a 48-megapixel main sensor and packs 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung on Monday announced the price and sale date of Samsung Galaxy A03 via its official blog. To recall, the smartphone was first unveiled in November last year.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price, availability details

Samsung Galaxy A03 is priced at VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant's price has been set at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Samsung is offering the handset in Black, Blue and Red colour options. Samsung Galaxy A03 will be available to purchase via the online and offline retailers starting January 10.

Details about its arrival in other markets are yet to be announced. The India price and availability of the Galaxy A03 are also unknown at this moment.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core processor Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and UP TO 64GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, Galaxy A03 is listed in two RAM + storage configurations. The storage of the smartphone can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

For optics, Galaxy A03 has a dual-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A03 packs a 5,000mAh battery and is said to offer support for Dolby Atmos audio.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung Galaxy A03

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
