Samsung Galaxy A03 price has been officially announced by the South Korean smartphone brand, alongside its availability details. The Galaxy A-series smartphone was unveiled in November last year, but the company did not reveal the price at that time. Samsung Galaxy A03 is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and will be available for purchase in Vietnam starting January 10. The handset is listed in two RAM + storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Galaxy A03 features a 48-megapixel main sensor and packs 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung on Monday announced the price and sale date of Samsung Galaxy A03 via its official blog. To recall, the smartphone was first unveiled in November last year.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price, availability details

Samsung Galaxy A03 is priced at VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant's price has been set at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Samsung is offering the handset in Black, Blue and Red colour options. Samsung Galaxy A03 will be available to purchase via the online and offline retailers starting January 10.

Details about its arrival in other markets are yet to be announced. The India price and availability of the Galaxy A03 are also unknown at this moment.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an octa-core processor Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and UP TO 64GB of onboard storage. As mentioned, Galaxy A03 is listed in two RAM + storage configurations. The storage of the smartphone can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

For optics, Galaxy A03 has a dual-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A03 packs a 5,000mAh battery and is said to offer support for Dolby Atmos audio.