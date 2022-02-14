Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03 India Launch Tipped for February End or Early March, Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 12,000.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 February 2022 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03 features dual rear camera unit led by 48-megapixel main sensor

  • Samsung Galaxy A03 was announced globally in November
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is likely to arrive as a mid-range phone in India

Samsung Galaxy A03 India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the South Korean brand, but a fresh leak suggests the Galaxy A series phone is set to launch later this month or in March. The leak also suggests India launch details and pricing of Samsung Galaxy A03. The handset is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. Samsung Galaxy A03 was unveiled in the global market in November last year. It is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset and carries a dual rear camera unit led by a 48-megapixel main sensor. Galaxy A03 packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

In collaboration with known tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles has reported the India launch date and pricing Samsung Galaxy A03. As per the report, Samsung may unveil Galaxy A03 at the end of this month or early in March.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India (expected)

As per the leak, Galaxy A03 will be priced around Rs. 12,000 in India. The handset is expected to come in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations. It is said to ship in two different colour options — Black and Red.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A03 was lauched with a price tag of VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in Vietnam. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

The global variant of Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The Galaxy A series smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Galaxy A03 is offered in two RAM and storage configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a dual rear camera unit with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. Galaxy A03 packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

