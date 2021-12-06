Samsung Galaxy A03 Core was launched in India on Monday. The entry-level smartphone from the South Korean tech giant sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core gets an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core price in India, availability

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Samsung is offering the smartphone in Black and Blue colour options. It is available to purchase via the official online store as well as leading online and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A03 Core runs Android 11 (Go edition). It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS TFT LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9836A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core only gets an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and up to 4x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with a 2.4GHz band, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and GLONASS.

Onboard sensors on the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It gets a power button and volume rockers on the right spine. The budget-oriented Galaxy A03 Core measures 164.2x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 211 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.