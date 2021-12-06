Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 December 2021 16:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is being offered in Blue and Black colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 Core runs Android 11 (Go edition)
  • Its 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB)
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features an 8-megapixel rear camera

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core was launched in India on Monday. The entry-level smartphone from the South Korean tech giant sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core gets an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core price in India, availability

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Samsung is offering the smartphone in Black and Blue colour options. It is available to purchase via the official online store as well as leading online and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A03 Core runs Android 11 (Go edition). It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS TFT LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9836A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core only gets an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and up to 4x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with a 2.4GHz band, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and GLONASS.

Onboard sensors on the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It gets a power button and volume rockers on the right spine. The budget-oriented Galaxy A03 Core measures 164.2x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 211 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Specifications, Android 11, Android 11 Go Edition
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  3. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  4. Moto G51 5G Set to Launch in India on December 10
  5. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Launch Next Year on February 8
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India
  4. Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options
  5. Honor X30 Launch Date Set for December 16, May Debut With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  6. Audible Launches Over 100 Audiobook Titles, Free for Indian Users With Alexa
  7. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
  8. Jio Revises Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Prepaid Plans, Now Start at Rs. 601
  9. Stanford University Launches First Class Taught Entirely in Virtual Reality
  10. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com