Samsung Galaxy A02 is reportedly receiving an Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update along with the September 2021 Android security patch. The budget-friendly smartphone is receiving the update in Russia as of now. The Galaxy A02's update will bring Android 11 features like one-time permissions, chat bubbles, a redesigned user interface (UI), improved stock apps, and more. The Samsung smartphone was launched in January and came with an Android 10-based One UI 2 skin on top. It is expected to launch in India soon as production has reportedly started at Samsung's facility in Delhi-NCR.

The update for Samsung Galaxy A02 was first reported by SamMobile. As per the report, the Samsung smartphone will be getting the One UI 3.1 update, based on Android 11. The update comes with new features like one-time permissions, auto permissions reset, chat bubbles, a redesigned UI, new lock screen widgets, improved stock apps, and a revamped Device Care section.

As mentioned, the update is bundled with the September 2021 Android security patch. It is currently rolling out in Russia and is expected to reach other markets in the coming weeks. The firmware version of the update for Samsung Galaxy A02 is A022GDXU2BUI3 and there is no information on the size of the update.

The update should arrive automatically over-the-air. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended that the Samsung Galaxy A02 should be updated while it has a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A02 — launched in Thailand in January — came with Android 10-based One UI 2 out-of-the-box The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display. Under the hood, it packs a quad-core MediaTek MT6739W SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage — expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Galaxy A02 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and more. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W charging support.

The Galaxy A02 is speculated to launch in India soon as its production is said to have begun at Samsung's Noida facility in Delhi-NCR. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone is likely to carry the same design and specifications as the model launched in Thailand.