Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A01e Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy A01e is tipped to be powered by three-year0old MediaTek MT6739 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 June 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A01e Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A01e may pack just 1GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A01e has allegedly popped up on Geekbench as SM-A031F
  • The phone is listed to run on Android 10 operating system
  • Samsung Galaxy A01e is likely a toned-down version of Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy A01 budget Android phone was launched in December last year. Now, a new variant of the phone, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy A01e, may be in the works. An unannounced Samsung phone with the model number SM-A013F has surfaced on Geekbench and it is rumoured to be the Galaxy A01e, given its model number. As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A01e may be powered by three-year old MediaTek MT6739 SoC.

A new Samsung device with the model number SM-A031F has been spotted on Geekbench. While the name of this phone is not known, it is speculated to be called the Samsung Galaxy A01e. The listing Geekbench suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A01e will run on Android 10, presumably with One UI tweaks. The phone is also tipped to be powered by the MediaTek MT6739 processor from 2017 that is clocked at 1.5GHz. The Samsung Galaxy A01e is expected to pack 1GB of RAM as well.

The single-core score for the Samsung Galaxy A01e on Geekbench is 542 points, while the multi-core score for the phone is listed to be 1,468 points. Apart from this, there is nothing else that is known about the upcoming phone.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, and is powered by an octa-core SoC. The phone comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion. The dual camera setup on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A01 includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, the phone includes a 5-megapixel camera as well. The Samsung Galaxy A01 packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A01e, Samsung Galaxy A01e Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A01e Features, Samsung Galaxy A01 Leak, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A01
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999
First Arab Mission to Mars Designed to Inspire Youth

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A01e Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  2. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
  3. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  4. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  5. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  6. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G Support Launched in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  10. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India and Brazil
  2. Amazon Urged by Petition to Break Ties With Police
  3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Swings Into Production for Late 2022 Release Date
  4. Creative Outlier Air True Wireless Earphones With aptX Launched in India, Price at Rs. 6,999
  5. PUBG Mobile Made Over USD 226 Million in May Becoming the Highest Grossing Game Worldwide: Report
  6. First Arab Mission to Mars Designed to Inspire Youth
  7. Samsung Galaxy A01e Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999
  9. SoftBank's ARM Says China Joint Venture Replaces CEO
  10. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin Complains About American Jokes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com