Samsung Galaxy A01, a new budget phone from the South Korean tech giant, has been made official. Samsung quietly listed the phone on its website, though availability and pricing details are still a mystery. The phone sports a waterdrop-style notch and dual rear camera setup at the back. Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 includes a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, up to 8GB RAM, a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, and 3,000mAh battery inside, and is offered in three colour options.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A01 pricing and availability details haven't been announced yet. The company has listed the phone on its official site revealing specifications and design, but which market it will be released first is not known. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 sports an Infinity-V display with a slight chin at the bottom of the screen. The dual camera setup at the back is placed vertically with the flash sitting below the sensors, and the module is placed on the top left edge of the back panel. The power button sits on the right edge of the screen, while the volume buttons sit on the left edge. There's no fingerprint sensor in sight.

Samsung Galaxy A01 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the company has not listed detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 and only the key ones are listed. The phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, and is listed to be powered by an octa-core (Quad 1.95 GHz + Quad 1.45 GHz) SoC. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion.

The dual camera setup on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A01 includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone offers a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 packs a 3,000mAh battery, supports dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) slots, and FM Radio as well. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, light sensor, and accelerometer. The Samsung Galaxy A01 is listed to measure 146.3x70.86x8.34mm, though its weight is not listed.