Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Render Tips Textured Back Panel, Single Rear Camera

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is expected to be powered by the MediaTek HT6739WW SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 June 2020 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Evleaks/ GSMArena

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is expected to sport a HD+ resolution display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core leaked render shows the design details
  • The phone is seen with traditional bezels up front, single selfie sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is tipped to support Bluetooth v5

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is reported to be in the works. The phone was spotted on Google Play Console a while ago, and now an alleged render of the phone has surfaced online. The render gives us a glimpse of how the phone will look like from the front and back. It is tipped to come in two textural finishes – Red and Blue. The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is also seen to sport a single camera setup at the back with flash sitting right beneath the image sensor.

The render has been shared by tipster Evan Blass and published by GSMArena. This alleged Samsung Galaxy A01 Core render offers a full-blown look into the design details of the phone. Up front, phone is seen with traditional bezels on all sides. There is considerable forehead and chin on the top and bottom portions of the display. The selfie camera is also clearly visible on the top bezel, sitting alongside the earpiece. At the back, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is seen with a patterned panel for better grip, and as mentioned, the leak suggests the phone will come in Red and Blue colour options. The volume and power buttons are positioned on the right edge of the screen.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core does not seem to have a fingerprint sensor at the back or on the side-edge. Past leak tips that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) and feature a HD+ (720x1,480 pixels) display with 320ppi of pixel density. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek HT6739WW SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM.

The device has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG site as well carrying the model number SM-A013F/DS. The listing highlights that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will support Bluetooth v5. It was also spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with dual-band Wi-Fi 02.11b/g/n.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
