South Korean company is reportedly ready with its own 5X optical zoom smartphone camera. The company has started mass producing the module, hinting that it should be integrated into one of the upcoming phones. This module will compete with Huawei P30 Pro's periscope-style sensor and Oppo Reno 10x zoom module as well. Samsung has also released sample shots of photos taken with 2x zoom and 5x optical zoom, to demo its new sensor capabilities.

ETNews reports that the module is in mass production from this month. The optical zoom should have 2.5x longer focal length than the optical 2x zoom. The report states that to prevent the module from protruding outside of the camera, Samsung has developed an ultra-slim optical 5x zoom camera module that fits well inside the slim body of the phone. Samsung stacks the sensors and lenses vertically, just like how we see on the Huawei P30 Pro, to enable optical zoom without increasing thickness.

The incoming light is refracted at right angles using a mirror, and the entire camera module is only 5mm thick. This is impressive given that the conventional 2x optical zoom module is 6mm thick, so the improvement in zoom comes with reduced thickness, an impressive achievement.

Samsung 5x Optical Zoom Camera Samples

There's no word on which smartphone will get Samsung's 5x optical zoom module first. It could be the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 set to release in the fall, or a new premium ‘Galaxy A' series model that may be slated for launch something in this year as well. Given that the module is in mass production from this month, we should see it on a Samsung phone soon.