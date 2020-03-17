Samsung has introduced its new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage chip for smartphones. The company says mass production of this chip has already begun, and it's a decent upgrade to the existing eUFS 3.0 storage chips. The new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage chip claims to offer three times faster write speeds than the eUFS 3.0 chip, with a sequential write speed of over 1,200MBps. The South Korean giant notes that the chip's random performance is up to 60 percent faster than the UFS 3.0 storage chips used in smartphones currently.

The new Samsung eUFS 3.1 storage chip has been introduced in the 512GB configuration for now, but the company plans to offer 128GB and 256GB configurations later in the year. The chip offers 100,000 IOPS for reads and 70,000 IOPS for writes - an enhancement of up to 1.6 times over its predecessor. The sequential read performance of the chip remains the same as its predecessor at 2,100MBps. To recall, Samsung introduced the eUFS 3.0 storage chip in February last year, and it offers read and write speeds of 2,100MBps and 410MBps respectively. There's a significant improvement in write speeds, which as mentioned, will be over 1,200MBps on the new eUFS 3.1 chip.

To understand how big of an upgrade this new storage chip is, Samsung says that the current UFS 3.0 chip requires four minutes to move 100GB of data on phones. The new eUFS 3.1 chip, on the other hand, requires just about 1.5 minutes to do the same thing. The new chip offers more than twice the speed of a SATA-based PC and over ten times the speed of a UHS-I microSD card, the company claims.