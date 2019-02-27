Technology News

Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.0 Storage Chips Announced for Next-Gen Flagship Smartphones

, 27 February 2019
Samsung claims that 512GB eUFS 3.0 will be launching this month

  • Samsung has started mass producing 512GB eUFS 3.0 storage chips
  • Its read and write speeds are at 2100MBps and 410MBps respectively
  • 1TB and 256GB models will be produced in the second half of the year

Samsung is expanding its smartphone storage portfolio and has begun mass producing 512GB chip with embedded eUFS 3.0 specifications. This is the first Samsung chip to come with eUFS 3.0 specifications, and is touted to deliver twice the speed of the previous eUFS 2.1 storage. To recall, Samsung just launched new UFS 2.1 chips in January, and these chips will only be half as fast as the upcoming Samsung memory chips with the new eUFS 3.0 specs. Samsung claims that 512GB eUFS 3.0, along with a 128GB option will be launching this month.

The company claims that the new eUFS 3.0 chips is four times faster than that of a SATA solid state drive (SSDs) and 20 times faster than a typical microSD card, allowing premium smartphones to transfer a full-HD movie to a PC in about three seconds. Its read and write speeds are at 2100MBps and 410MBps respectively. This read rate is double than eUFS 2.1 chips announced in January, and the write speed has also been improved by 50 percent, Samsung claims.

Random read and write speeds are claimed to be up to 63,000 IOPS and 68,000 IOPS respectively, an increase of 36 percent over the current eUFS 2.1 industry specifications, and about 630 times faster than general microSD cards (100 IOPS). This upgrade allows multiple applications to run simultaneously on smartphones, and enhance responsiveness. Samsung claims that the new mobile memory will also be able to support seamless user experiences in future smartphones with ultra-large high-resolution screens.

While Samsung will first introduce the 512GB and 128GB eUFS 3.0 chips, it will also produce 1TB and 256GB models in the second half of the year.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

