Samsung has been rumoured to integrate 45W fast charging support on the Galaxy Note 10. Recent reports suggest that the fast charging support will arrive first on the Galaxy A90, and not on the Galaxy Note 10. Whatever the case may be, Samsung has now made the 45W fast charging support official by putting it up on display at MWC Shanghai. Which phone will first integrate this fast charging support, still remains a mystery. The Samsung 45W fast charge USB PD charger is equipped with US Power Integrations (PI).

MyDriver reports out of China that Samsung has put up its 45W fast charging chip on display at MWC Shanghai. The report shares a photo of the chip shared by a MWC visitor in Shanghai. Samsung's latest technology will compete with Oppo's 50W Super VOOC fast charging solution.

This new 45W fast charging technology is a good upgrade than the current 25W fast charging solution that is integrated into the Galaxy S10 5G. As per reports, this new technology should be integrated into the Galaxy A90, but it may also arrive on the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10, and has now sent out press invites for an event on August 7. It is said to be equipped with an all-new S Pen, and may be unveiled in two distinct sizes. Samsung is rumoured to bring the Galaxy Note 10 in 6.28-inch display size, while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+ could have a 6.75-inch display. It is tipped to not feature a dedicated Bixby button, and its price is also rumoured to be around $1,100-1,200 (roughly Rs. 76,000-82,700).