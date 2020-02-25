Technology News
Samsung Begins Mass Production of First 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM Module for Premium Smartphones

Samsung has started the mass production of its next-generation 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for smartphones at its Pyeongtaek plant.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 25 February 2020 19:02 IST
Samsung's new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM module is being manufactured at its Pyeongtaek plant

Samsung's new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM module is being manufactured at its Pyeongtaek plant

Highlights
  • Samsung starts mass producing industry first 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
  • Samsung's new RAM module will enable a 5,500Mbps data transfer rate
  • The new DRAM module consists of eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips

Samsung on Tuesday announced that it has begun the mass production of an industry first 16GB LPDDR5 (Low Power Double Data Rate 5) package for the next generation of its premium smartphones, following the mass production of the 12GB variant of the same package in July 2019. The new RAM module, according to the company, will enable enhanced 5G and AI features and will enhance gaming, along with smart photography.

Senior Vice President of Memory Sales and Marketing, Cheol Choi, said that with the introduction of the new product lineup based on next-generation process technology, the company will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.

Samsung's new RAM module will enable a 5,500Mbps data transfer rate, about 1.3 times faster than the previous generation. The company, in its release further said that the new mobile RAM delivers more than 20 percent energy savings while providing up to twice the capacity of an 8GB LPDDR4X package.

The new RAM module consists of eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips, and it is being manufactured at the Pyeongtaek plant in South Korea.

“Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers," Choi said in the statement issued by Samsung.

The 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM module will be based on Samsung's second-generation 10nm-class process technology.

