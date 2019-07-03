Technology News
Samsung's New 15W Wireless Charger Spotted on US FCC Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Launch

According to the FCC filing, this is a new 15W wireless charger.

3 July 2019
Samsung's New 15W Wireless Charger Spotted on US FCC Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Launch

Samsung’s current fast wireless charger, the EP-N5100

Highlights
  • A new 15W wireless charger is being tested by Samsung
  • The information came out via a US FCC filing
  • It might launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going to launch very soon at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7. But that doesn't stop the titbits of information to leak every now and then. As per a new US FCC filing, it appears Samsung's upcoming mid-year flagship will launch alongside a new 15W wireless charger with model number EP-N5200, which is already being tested by the company. And just to make it clear, Samsung's current wireless chargers are also of 15W.

According to the FCC filing, Samsung is testing a new wireless charger with model number EP-N5200. And looking at the fact that this new charger is going to come with the same wattage (15W) as the previous wireless charger, EP-N5100, it can be noted that the wireless charging technology hasn't drastically evolved since the Galaxy Note 9 or even the Galaxy S10 series smartphones.

This listing was first spotted by XDA Developers. The report notes that the new wireless charger is being tested on the US unlocked version SM-N975U of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Verizon version SM-N975V of the Galaxy Note 10+. Moreover, it's unknown at the moment if the wireless charger is going to come with any new features in comparison to its predecessor. Notably, as for wired charging, a report claimed that Samsung is going to introduce 45W wired charging support on the Galaxy Note 10.

To recap, Samsung is going to officially unveil the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on August 7, at the Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place in New York. And if rumours are to be believed, then apart from the Galaxy Note 10, the smartphone giant could also unveil a larger model that might emerge as the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+. Additionally, there can also be a Galaxy Note 10 5G model as well.

