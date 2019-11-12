Technology News
Samsung Camera App Suggests Imminent Launch of a Galaxy Phone With 108-Megapixel Camera

Samsung Camera app has added support for 12,000 x 9,000 pixel photos at 4:3 aspect ratio.

Updated: 12 November 2019
Samsung Camera App Suggests Imminent Launch of a Galaxy Phone With 108-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: XDA-Developers

Samsung has already launched a 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HMX

Highlights
  • The 108-megapixel sensor will likely produce pixel-binned photos
  • 2x2 or 3x3 pixel array will output 27-megapixel or 12-megapixel photos
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to pack a 108-megapixel sensor

Samsung's own 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor has already made its way to a couple of smartphones from Xiaomi, but so far, we are yet to see a Galaxy-branded smartphone rocking one. While speculations abound that the next Galaxy flagship – purportedly the Galaxy S11 - will pack one, we finally have some solid evidence that Samsung is indeed working on a phone (or multiple phones) that will come equipped with a 108-megapixel camera. The code of Samsung Camera app in the latest One UI 2.0 beta build mentions image output support at 108-megapixels, which suggests a Samsung phone sporting a 108-megapixel camera is in the pipeline.

XDA Developers contributor Max Weinbach spotted in the code of the Samsung Camera app following the latest One UI 2.0 beta update that it has added support for 12,000 x 9,000 pixel photos, which effectively turns out to be 108-megapixels. The aspect ratio of 108-megapixel photos, as mentioned in the app's code, is 4:3. However, Samsung could add support for more options such as 20:9, something that has also been spotted in the app's code by tipster @UniverseIce, but at a much lower resolution of 4,032 x 1,800 pixels.

As for the photos themselves, it is highly probable that Samsung's 108-megapixel sensor will rely on the pixel binning technology to stack together four pixels and produce images at a lower 27-megapixel resolution, or it might rely on a 3x3 pixel array to combine nine pixels and produce 12-megapixel photos. Doing so will not only significantly reduce the image size, but will also make the images brighter as the ‘super pixel' created after combing 4 or 9 pixels will bring in more light.

The rumour mill is abuzz that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will most likely employ a second-generation 108-megapixel camera sensor that will succeed the in-house 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, the same sensor that Xiaomi has put inside the Mi Mix Alpha and the Mi CC9 Pro to impressive results.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly pack a 108-megapixel snapper with a 1/1.33-inch sensor - that will employ the Smart-ISO mechanism. The phone is tipped to employ a periscope-style camera module that would bring 5x optical zoom feature to the table. As for the phone itself, Samsung will reportedly offer the Galaxy S11 in three display sizes and a total of five variants, and might launch it in the third week of February.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Camera, One UI 2.0
Samsung Camera App Suggests Imminent Launch of a Galaxy Phone With 108-Megapixel Camera
