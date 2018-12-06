NDTV Gadgets360.com

Russian Internet Giant Yandex Unveils Its First Smartphone

, 06 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Russian Internet Giant Yandex Unveils Its First Smartphone

Russian Internet giant Yandex on Wednesday launched its first ever smartphone, ending several weeks of suspense for tech fans over the highly anticipated launch.

The company behind the most widely used search engine in Russia and the ex-Soviet region has recently diversified to defend its market share against Google, creating popular phone apps to order taxis and takeaway food.

The new smartphone, called Yandex.Phone, will go on sale on Thursday in Russia and also online. It will cost RUB 17,990 ($269 or roughly Rs. 19,000) and will work with the Android system.

While the design was created by Yandex, the phone is made in China.

Yandex's various apps for payment, music, maps, taxi and food are pre-installed on the phone, which will also use a smart speaker called Alice (Alisa in Russian), which is similar to Amazon's Alexa.

"We built Yandex.Phone to offer Russian users a smartphone that is equipped with all the localized tools that help users better navigate their daily routines," Yandex official Fyodor Yezhov was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Within the smartphone, the Yandex apps are presented in the form of an ecosystem with Alice at its centre. It's not necessary to open individual apps to solve a task - just ask Alice."

The phone signals a major new phase in Yandex's development and is designed to rival giants like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei.

Yandex started in the 1990s as a search engine similar to Google but has since expanded into every corner of the Russian Internet with apps that Russians use every day.

The smartphone's launch comes after the company last month disappointed tech enthusiasts by summoning journalists to what turned out to be a presentation not of the smartphone but of its smart speaker.

The Yandex smartphone is not the first to be developed by a Russian company.

In 2013 the YotaPhone, designed in Russia but also made in China, was launched with the gimmick of having screens on both sides. However it failed to set the market alight.

This time the company behind the smartphone has much more clout. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is renowned for its creative flair.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Yandex Phone

Yandex Phone

Display5.65-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3050mAh
Further reading: Yandex, Yandex.Phone
PUBG PS4 Gets Vikendi Snow Map, PS4 Pro Graphics Options in Public Test Server
Google-Spinoff Waymo Launches America's First Commercial Self-Driving Taxis
Russian Internet Giant Yandex Unveils Its First Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Asus Vivobook
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Sale Kicks Off Tonight With Offers on These Mobiles and More
  2. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18" HDR Display, Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 710 Launched
  3. Scientists Detect Biggest Collision of Black Holes Ever Observed
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Specifications, Price Leaked
  5. Oppo R17 Pro With Super VOOC Flash Charge Fast Charging Launched in India
  6. Vivo Nex 2 Shown Off in Teasers, Appears in Leaked Hands-On Images
  7. Xiaomi ‘I Love Mi’ Sale on Amazon Will Offer Discounts on These Phones
  8. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Netflix Pays $100 Million to Keep Streaming 'Friends' for Another Year
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.