Royole FlexPai 2 Foldable Phone With Improved Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Specifications

Royole FlexPai 2 will go on sale in the second quarter of this year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2020 17:27 IST
Royole FlexPai 2 features a third-generation Cicada Wing Fully Flexible Display (FFD) panel

Highlights
  • Royole FlexPai 2 comes with a stepless hinge design
  • The foldable phone is touted to have tested for over 200,000 bends
  • Royole FlexPai 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Chinese smartphone maker Royole that unveiled its first-generation foldable smartphone last year has now brought its successor called the FlexPai 2. The new handset that was launched through an online-only event on Wednesday features the third-generation Cicada Wing flexible display that is touted to be significantly improved over what was available on the last model. The Shenzhen-based company claims that the new display panel has a bend radius of 1mm, down from 3mm radius on its predecessor. However, it can still last for over 200,000 bends. The Royole FlexPai 2 also has an upgraded performance through the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. In addition to the new foldable smartphone, Royole has partnered with ZTE to expand the usecases of its flexible display technology.

Royole FlexPai 2 price

The Royole FlexPai 2 price is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with the price of the first-generation Royole FlexPai that was set to reach global markets at around $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1,21,700). Details around the availability of the new phone aren't announced, though it is slated to debut in the second quarter of this year.

Royole FlexPai 2 specifications, features

The USP of the Royole FlexPai 2 is the third-generation Cicada Wing Fully Flexible Display (FFD) panel that is touted to have undergone a comprehensive technical upgrade. It comes with a JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) below 0.6, along with a 1.2 times faster response time that is 0.4ms. The display is also claimed to have 1.5-times better brightness decay. Unlike other foldable displays, Royole said that its offering provides lesser crease impact, thanks to its mirror-like smooth structure that is made of over 100 micro-nano materials.

Royole noted that it had used its proprietary OLED technology that eliminates the layer peeling effect that can be noticed on other foldable display panels. The company also did some internal tests to show off its reliability and scratch-resistant design.

The display panel comes in 7.8-inch size on the FlexPai along with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. It is also claimed to have 1.3x better color gamut and 500x better contrast over a traditional high-end LCD panel.

Apart from the new display, the Royole FlexPai 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. It also has a quad rear camera setup along with a dual LED flash and “true” stereo speakers. Furthermore, the phone comes with a hingeless foldable design.

Detailed specifications of the Royole FlexPai 2 are yet to be announced. However, you can watch the online event to get a glimpse of the new technology.

Comments

