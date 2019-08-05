OnePlus roped in Hollywood A-lister, Robert Downey Jr. as its brand ambassador for the OnePlus 7 Pro a couple of months back when the phone launched. The actor also has a Weibo account, which is a popular chat platform in China, for keeping in touch with his fans and also promoting the OnePlus 7 series. However, a few days back, he accidentally forwarded a Weibo message from a Huawei P30 Pro, which is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 7 Pro. This news made headlines across all media channels and in order to douse the fire, he posted another message to try and make light of the situation.

A new post on his Weibo account reads, “Well, I guess it's time to upgrade my assistant to a new OnePlus 7 pro so mistakes don't happen again. @OnePlusmobilephone - up for a quick delivery run?” The post was an attempt to diffuse the situations and make light of the goof-up which happened. Since Weibo is a Chinese chat platform, this much is obvious that OnePlus has someone posting messages on Downey Jr.'s behalf.

It started with a forwarded message on Wiebo, a few days back when users spotted that message was sent from a Huawei P30 Pro (Review) and not a OnePlus smartphone. The post was immediately taken down but of course, not before enough screenshots were taken and spread across social media. This became kind of a big deal, which is why OnePlus seems to have added this follow up post to try and get ahead of the situation.

This is not the first time we've seen celebrities or brand ambassadors of a brand, inadvertently tweeting or posting public messages from rival products. In an instance late last year, Samsung's Nigeria unit was found tweeting about Galaxy Note 9 (Review) using an iPhone.