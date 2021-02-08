Technology News
Apple Supplier Dialog Semiconductor Said to Be in Talks With Renesas Over $6-Billlion Buying Deal

"Our statement does not represent any intention to go through with an acquisition," Renesas said.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 February 2021 11:16 IST
Under the deal, Renesas would pay EUR 67.50 (roughly Rs. 5,900) a share for Frankfurt-listed Dialog

Highlights
  • Renesas has 30 percent market share for microcontrollers used in cars
  • Renesas in 2018 agreed to buy US chip design firm Device Technology
  • Automotive chips account for around half Dialog's revenue

Japan's Renesas said it is in talks to buy British-based Dialog Semiconductor in a deal that would bolster its automotive chip business and value the Apple supplier at around $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44 crores).

Under the potential deal, Renesas would pay EUR 67.50 (roughly Rs. 5,900) a share for Frankfurt-listed Dialog, it said in a release to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, confirming an earlier statement from Dialog.

"Our statement does not represent any intention to go through with an acquisition," Renesas said.

British financial regulations mean the Japanese chip maker must declare whether or not it will launch a bid by March 7.

The talks come after Renesas and Dialog deepened ties in August with an agreement to cooperate in automotive computing platforms as the Japanese firm looks to bolster its offerings amid growing demand for automotive chips.

A global shortage of semiconductors has forced some carmakers to curtail production plans.

Renesas, which has around a 30 percent global market share for microcontrollers used in cars, has been looking for ways to increase its share of analog chips used to process signals for things such as sound, light and temperature.

As part of that effort Renesas in 2018 agreed to buy US chip design firm Device Technology for $6.7 billion (roughly Rs. 48,800 crores) following the $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 23,300 crores) purchase of US chipmaker Intersil in 2017.

A cash offer of EUR 67.50 (roughly Rs. 5,900) per share for Dialog would represent a 20 percent premium to its closing stock price on Friday of EUR 56.12 (roughly Rs. 4,900), when it had a market capitalisation of around EUR 4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 37,700 crores).

"A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made," Dialog said in its statement.

The Japanese company is due to release its earnings results for the three months ended December 31 on Wednesday. Automotive chips account for around half its revenue. Its shares in Tokyo fell more than 5 percent in early trading.

Dialog last month gave an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to strong demand for 5G phones and tablets.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

