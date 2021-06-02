Technology News
  Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely

Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely

Reliance AGM 2021 will be livestreamed online via JioMeet for company shareholders.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 June 2021 16:02 IST
Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio 5G network rollout plans may get official at the forthcoming Reliance AGM

Highlights
  • Jio 5G phone is expected to be launched at the Reliance AGM
  • Reliance AGM will take place at 2pm on June 24
  • JioBook is likely to be unveiled at the event as Jio’s affordable laptop

Reliance AGM 2021 date is now official. Reliance Industries has scheduled its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) for June 24. Although the country's most valuable company is likely to announce its new business ventures during the meeting, Reliance is also expected to unveil the anticipated Jio 5G phone backed by Google at the event. Reliance may additionally announce its plans for 5G rollout at the AGM. The rumour mill also suggests the launch of the company's affordable laptop that could be called the JioBook.

Reliance AGM 2021 date, livestream details

The AGM will be held at 2pm on June 24, Reliance Industries revealed in a letter addressed to stock exchanges. The Mumbai-headquartered company also noted in its public announcement that the AGM will be livestreamed through JioMeet for all Reliance's shareholders. It is also likely to be streamed virtually for the general public on YouTube.

Jio 5G phone launch expected

The Jio 5G phone is expected to be among the announcements taking place at the AGM. The smartphone has been in the works for some time now and was originally expected to debut in December. Reliance Industries subsidiary Jio received a Rs. 33,737-crore investment from Google for its 7.7 percent stake in July last year. The deal included a plan to build an Android-based operating system for affordable 4G and 5G phones in the future. The operating system is expected to be called JioOS.

Specifications of the Jio 5G phone are yet to be revealed. However, it is mostly expected to be entry-level hardware with a streamlined Android experience.

Jio 5G network rollout may be announced

In addition to the Jio 5G phone, the Reliance AGM this month may bring an announcement about Jio's plans to roll out its 5G network. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in December revealed that Jio 5G services would begin in India in the second half of 2021. The telco is working with Qualcomm to test the next-generation network ahead of its public rollout.

JioBook launch expected

The AGM keynote may also have some details about Jio's plans to bring its low-cost laptop that is rumoured as the JioBook. It is claimed to have 4G LTE connectivity and is based on Android-based JioOS.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Reliance AGM 2021, Reliance AGM, Reliance Industries, Reliance, Jio 5G phone, JioBook, Jio, Jio 5G

Further reading: Reliance AGM 2021, Reliance AGM, Reliance Industries, Reliance, Jio 5G phone, JioBook, Jio, Jio 5G
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023

    Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely
