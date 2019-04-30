Redmi Y3 next sale is set for Friday, May 3, and it will be exclusive for Prime members, Amazon India announced on Tuesday. The sale will take place during Prime early access to Amazon India's Summer Sale. However, the Redmi Y3 will also be available for regular customers from 3pm on May 4 to May 7. Amazon India revealed that during the first sale that was held on earlier on Tuesday, the entire stock sold out in 12 seconds. Notably, neither Amazon India nor Xiaomi divulged the number of units they sold through the first flash sale.

Amazon India announced that the Redmi Y3 would be available during the second sale round at 3pm on May 3. As we mentioned, the phone will be exclusively available for Prime members, though.

Redmi Y3 price in India

The Redmi Y3 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. It is available Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options.

Offers on the Redmi Y3 include up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel and unlimited calling access.

Redmi Y3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y3 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Also, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Y3 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also available at the back. Further, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode as well as an f/2.25 lens.

Xiaomi has provided 32GB and 64GB storage options on the Redmi Y3 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Y3 include an IR blaster and a rear fingerprint sensor among others. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm.