Technology News

Redmi Y3 Next Sale in India Set for May 3 via Amazon: Check Offers, Price

Regular customers will be able to purchase the Redmi Y3 via Amazon between May 4 and May 7.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Y3 Next Sale in India Set for May 3 via Amazon: Check Offers, Price

Redmi Y3 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera and has a waterdrop display notch

Highlights
  • Redmi Y3 sale will take place at 3pm for Amazon Prime members
  • Xiaomi has tied up with Airtel to offer data and calling benefits
  • Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999

Redmi Y3 next sale is set for Friday, May 3, and it will be exclusive for Prime members, Amazon India announced on Tuesday. The sale will take place during Prime early access to Amazon India's Summer Sale. However, the Redmi Y3 will also be available for regular customers from 3pm on May 4 to May 7. Amazon India revealed that during the first sale that was held on earlier on Tuesday, the entire stock sold out in 12 seconds. Notably, neither Amazon India nor Xiaomi divulged the number of units they sold through the first flash sale.

Amazon India announced that the Redmi Y3 would be available during the second sale round at 3pm on May 3. As we mentioned, the phone will be exclusively available for Prime members, though.

 

Redmi Y3 price in India

The Redmi Y3 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. It is available Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options.

Redmi Y3 Review

Offers on the Redmi Y3 include up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel and unlimited calling access.

Redmi Y3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y3 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Also, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Y3 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also available at the back. Further, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode as well as an f/2.25 lens.

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi has provided 32GB and 64GB storage options on the Redmi Y3 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Y3 include an IR blaster and a rear fingerprint sensor among others. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Capable selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Ads and pre-installed bloatware
  • No fast charging
  • Overall performance isn’t competitive
  • Average rear cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Y3 price in India, Redmi Y3 specifications, Redmi Y3, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook F8 Developer Conference Starts Today: How to Watch Zuckerberg Keynote Live
Redmi Y3 Next Sale in India Set for May 3 via Amazon: Check Offers, Price
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  2. TikTok Is Back on App Store, Google Play in India
  3. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  4. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  5. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  6. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  7. Samsung Denies Galaxy S10 5G Model Burnt From Malfunctioning
  8. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  9. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Realme 3 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.