Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 launch event started with Manu Kumar Jain on the stage, who talked about the various milestones the company has achieved in the past year. Jain revealed the Xiaomi has setup 1000 Mi Stores over 300 cities in 19 states across the country. The company is hoping to establish 10,000 offline retails stores.

Jain then talked about the Xiaomi smartphone shipments and how smartphone adoption is the highest among the youth. Following which he revealed that Xiaomi is bringing Redmi Y3 as the successor to Redmi Y2 to India. He then invited Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India to detail the Redmi Y3.

Sharma started with Redmi Y3's selfie camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel sensor. He noted that the sensor size of the Redmi Y3 selfie camera is 22.5 percent larger than the one present on Y2. He also detailed the various software enhancements, including AI Beautify, that Xiaomi has packed in the Redmi Y3 to make sure that the consumers are able to capture great selfies.

The official pricing and availability details of Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 remain a mystery for now but, we'll be sharing live updates right here from the launch event as it unfolds. You can also watch the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 launch live stream right here.

Redmi Y3 price in India, specifications (expected)

The Redmi Y3 price in India can be expected to be similar to the company's previous Redmi Y-series handsets - the Redmi Y2 ₹ 9,499 was launched starting at Rs. 9,999 last year, while the Redmi Y1 ₹ 9,999 was launched starting at Rs. 8,999 the year before that. Notably, the Redmi Y3 hasn't been launched in China, and India would be the first market for unveil.

Redmi Y3 is teased to be highly durable, and a drop test was shown on video to testify the claim. The video also reveals that the phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch and a dual rear camera setup with a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Past leaks suggest 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC, and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. The phone is already confirmed to come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi 7 price (expected), specifications

To recall, the Redmi 7 price in China has been set at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,100) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option comes at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,200). There is also the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the Redmi 7 that is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200). Because the phone is available in China since a month, we already know the full specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. There are several preloaded features as well, such as AI Smart Beauty, Selfie Timer, and Face Unlock among others.