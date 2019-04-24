Redmi Y3 has been launched in India, the latest model in the company's selfie and youth-focused Redmi Y-series of smartphones. The Redmi Y3 has been launched alongside the Redmi 7 in India at an event in New Delhi. The highlights of the Redmi Y3 include its 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, its dual rear camera design, its Aura Prism gradient design, the Snapdragon 632 SoC, MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and finally, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Read on for more details about the Redmi Y3 price in India, release date, launch offers, and specifications.

Redmi Y3 price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The new Xiaomi smartphone will be available in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour variants, and will go on sale from April 30 via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. It will be made available via Mi Studio, Mi Stores, and preferred retail partners soon after.

Redmi Y3 launch offers include up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel, as well as unlimited calling.

Redmi Y3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y3 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Redmi Y3 price in India starts from Rs. 9,999

In terms of optics, the Redmi Y3 bears a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, while the secondary camera has a 2-megapixel depth-sensing sensor. The rear setup features phase detection autofocus (PDAF), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a dual-LED flash module.

On the front, the Redmi Y3 bears a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode. The Redmi Y3 offers 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with its own dedicated card slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Y3 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures in at 158.65x76.43x8.47mm, and weighs 180 grams. Sensors on board include an IR blaster and rear fingerprint sensor. The company is also touting P2i hydrophobic coating. It sports a 4,000mAh battery.