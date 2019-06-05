Redmi Y3 is set to be available through an open sale in India starting June 6. The new development comes weeks after the phone was sold in the country through limited-period sale rounds. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y3 in the Indian market back in April. The smartphone comes as a youth-centric Redmi Y-series model with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other key highlights of the Redmi Y3 include a dual rear camera, Snapdragon 632 SoC, MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and an HD+ display. Amazon has also announced a limited period instant discount until June 9.

Redmi Y3 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Y3 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both variants come in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options. Moreover, the smartphone will go on open sale via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting 12am (midnight) tonight (Thursday, June 6).

In terms of sale offers, customers purchasing the Redmi Y3 are eligible to avail up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel alongside unlimited calling benefits. Amazon.in will offer an instant discount of Rs. 500 on purchasing the phone using an ICICI Bank card or ICICI EMI option - this offer will be available till June 9.

As we mentioned, the Redmi Y3 was launched in India back in April. The phone was up until now available through limited-period flash sale rounds.

Redmi Y3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y3 runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Y3 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary depth-sensing sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front that comes with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode.

The Redmi Y3 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an IR blaster and rear fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm.

