Redmi Y3 India Launch Set for April 24; 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Large Battery Teased

, 16 April 2019
Redmi Y3 India Launch Set for April 24; 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Large Battery Teased

Redmi Y3 price in India remains a mystery for now

Highlights

Redmi Y3’s teaser also hints at a waterdrop notch

Xiaomi is also teasing a large battery for the Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 recently received the Wi-Fi certification

Redmi Y3 India launch date has been confirmed. To recall, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in the Redmi Y-series that will come with a high-resolution front snapper for capturing better selfies. The company has now confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Y-series smartphone, tipped to be the Redmi Y3, will be launched on April 24 in India. Moreover, Xiaomi's revelation on Twitter has also confirmed that the device will pack a 32-megapixel front camera that will let users capture selfies with more details, something Xiaomi is teasing with the “32MP Super Selfie” moniker. Other specifications as well as the price of the phone remain a mystery for now. 

In a tweet sent out earlier today, the company divulged that the upcoming Redmi Y-series smartphone will be launched in India on April 24. The company has also sent out media invites, which states that the Redmi Y3's launch event will kick off at 12:00pm IST. The accompanying hashtag “#32MPSuperSelfie” serves as an indication that the smartphone, heavily rumoured to be the Redmi Y3, will come equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera. The accompanying image shows a section of a smartphone's front panel, ostensibly the Redmi Y3, with a waterdrop notch whose shape is quite similar to the one on the Redmi Note 7 (Review) duo.

As for the sensor itself, it is being tipped that the Redmi Y3 might employ Samsung's 32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor that was announced back in October last year. In a previous tweet, the company teased that the Redmi Y3 will also pack a large battery that will provide users with some relief from the woes of their smartphone dying out before the end of the day. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but rumours suggest that the Redmi Y3 might pack a 4,000mAh battery. However, this could turn out to be mere speculation, so do process this with a fair bit of scepticism.

The Redmi Y3 was recently spotted on the database of Wi-Fi Alliance, indicating that a launch is imminent. While the Wi-Fi certification did not reveal anything specific about the Redmi Y3's internal hardware, it did confirm that the Redmi Y3 - carrying the model number M1810F6G - will run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and will have support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n standards. Gadgets 360 will be at the Redmi Y3's launch event later this month and will bring our first impressions and in-depth review soon.

Comments

Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Y3, 32-Megapixel Camera
Comment
