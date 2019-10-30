Redmi Y3 now joins the pool of phones that are the first to receive the MIUI 11 update. To recall, the phone was part of the first batch of MIUI Global Stable ROM updates scheduled to release from October 22 to October 31. Few users have taken to the forums to share screenshots of the update arriving on their Redmi Y3 units. The update has already rolled out to Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro users, and now Redmi Y3 adds to the ever increasing list. MIUI 11 brings features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

Redmi Y3 users in India have taken to the forums to share screenshots of the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update arriving on their units. The version number for this update is MIUI 11.0.3.0.PFFINXM, and it is 648MB in size. The update brings along the August security patch. As for now, there is no announcement from Xiaomi regarding the rollout for Redmi Y3, nor is there a download link available from official sources. It could be possible that this update is rolling out to Mi Pilot program users first, and the rest will get it later.

We recommend checking in About Phone > System Update to see if a new update has arrived on your Redmi Y3. If the update has arrived for you, install it under a good Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.

With this, only the Redmi 7 is left from the first batch to start receiving the MIUI 11 update in India. The second phase will see the update hit the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2 between November 4-12.