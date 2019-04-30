Redmi Y3 is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The Redmi Y3 sale will take place at 12pm (noon) IST through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. As a successor to the Redmi Y2, the selfie-centred Redmi Y3 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS. There is also a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 632 SoC. Other key highlights of the Redmi Y3 include MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, up to 4GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Y3 price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Y3 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black colour options.

As we mentioned, the first Redmi Y3 sale will take place at 12pm (noon) today through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi also announced at the time of its launch last week that the new Redmi phone will go on sale through Mi Studio, Mi Stores, and preferred retail partners in the coming future.

Launch offers on the Redmi Y3 include up to 1,120GB of 4G data from Airtel as well as unlimited voice calling access.

Redmi Y3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y3 runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Y3 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also available at the back. Further, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode as well as an f/2.25 lens.

The Redmi Y3 has 32GB and 64GB internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Y3 include an IR blaster and a rear fingerprint sensor among others. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.73x75.58x8.47mm.

Do Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 prices in India show that Xiaomi's missed a trick? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

