Redmi Y3 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

, 17 April 2019
Redmi Y3 is set to launch in India on April 24

Amazon India is teasing the Redmi Y3 on its site

Redmi Y3 will sport 32-megapixel sensor, large battery

The new Redmi phone will succeed the Redmi Y2 in the country

Redmi Y3 is all set to launch in India on April 24. The smartphone is now being teased on Amazon.in via a dedicated page on the e-commerce site. There's also a ‘Notify Me' button that is live on the page taking registrations of interest. This confirms that the Redmi Y3 will be available on Amazon.in when it launches. The phone is presumed to also be released on Mi.com and Mi Home stores as well. The Redmi Y3 is currently confirmed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Amazon India is teasing the launch of Redmi Y3 on April 24, confirming the phone's availability on the e-commerce site. In the past, the phone has been teased to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Xiaomi might employ Samsung's 32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor that was announced back in October last year.

In a recent tweet, Xiaomi had teased that the Redmi Y3 will also pack a large battery that will provide users with some relief from the woes of their smartphone dying out before the end of the day. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but rumours suggest the Redmi Y3 might pack a 4,000mAh battery. However, this could turn out to be just speculation, so do process this with a fair bit of scepticism.

The phone is tipped to run on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and will have support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The Redmi Y3 was recently spotted in the database of Wi-Fi Alliance, indicating that a launch is imminent. There's no word on the pricing of the phone right now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Y3, Redmi Y3 Price, Redmi Y3 Specifications, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala
